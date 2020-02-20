Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ARVN. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arvinas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Arvinas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.37. 7,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,590. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.90. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 2.69.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $510,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,517 shares in the company, valued at $7,883,457.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 276.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter worth approximately $675,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 11.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 343,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 35,366 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 5.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

