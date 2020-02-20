ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Shares Down 2%

ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY)’s stock price traded down 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.39 and last traded at $18.66, 48,953 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 82,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.76.

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, cellulose nanobead, and elastic electric wire products.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.