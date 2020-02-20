ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $65.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $70.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASGN’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ASGN. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ASGN from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded ASGN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ASGN from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.86.

NYSE ASGN traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $60.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,294. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ASGN has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $72.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 119.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 14.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 13.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 8.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 16,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN in the third quarter worth about $3,690,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

