Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc is a self advised Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust organized to pursue opportunities in the lodging industry. Initial assets consist of six hotels comprised of four Embassy Suites and two Radisson properties as well as eight asset management and consulting agreements. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AHT. ValuEngine raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a $5.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.38.

Shares of NYSE AHT remained flat at $$2.56 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 213,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,199. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 133.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 99,153 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 286.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 21,079 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 316,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 34,512 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 49,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 58.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

