AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a GBX 8,400 ($110.50) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AZN. HSBC restated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 6,235 ($82.02) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,200 ($107.87) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays set a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($76.30) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,890.71 ($103.80).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

LON:AZN opened at GBX 7,615 ($100.17) on Monday. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23). The company has a market cap of $99.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7,630.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7,354.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 146.40 ($1.93) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $71.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.37%.

In other AstraZeneca news, insider Michel Demare purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,313 ($96.20) per share, for a total transaction of £51,191 ($67,338.86).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.