AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 2.68% of AstroNova worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALOT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AstroNova by 14.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after buying an additional 43,926 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AstroNova during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in AstroNova during the third quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstroNova during the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in AstroNova by 5.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AstroNova stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $12.47. 160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.70. The firm has a market cap of $91.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.28. AstroNova Inc has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $27.96.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.32 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 3.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AstroNova Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALOT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstroNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Dougherty & Co cut AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

In related news, Director Yvonne Schlaeppi purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,087.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

