Athene (NYSE:ATH) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATH. TheStreet raised shares of Athene from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athene from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $7.55 to $61.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Athene from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Athene presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.78.

Athene stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.82. The company had a trading volume of 50,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,369. Athene has a 12-month low of $36.00 and a 12-month high of $50.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.53. Athene had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Athene’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Athene will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $382,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,138.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Athene by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Athene during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Athene by 8,332.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in Athene during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Athene during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

