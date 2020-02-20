Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.70 EPS

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.70, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $747.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Atlas Air Worldwide updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.30. The stock had a trading volume of 47,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,934. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.22. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $60.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

In related news, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $135,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,124 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,360.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $170,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,381.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAWW. Wolfe Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Air Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

