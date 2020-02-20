Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.70 EPS

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.70, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $747.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Atlas Air Worldwide updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to EPS.
Atlas Air Worldwide stock traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.30. The stock had a trading volume of 47,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,934. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.22. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $60.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
In related news, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $135,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,124 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,360.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $170,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,381.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
