Aton Resources (CVE:AAN) Trading 28.6% Higher

Aton Resources Inc (CVE:AAN)’s share price traded up 28.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 206,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 260,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03.

About Aton Resources (CVE:AAN)

Aton Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the Arab Republic of Egypt. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Abu Marawat concession covering an area of 738 square kilometers located in Egypt.

