Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.66) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Atreca’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Atreca will report full-year earnings of ($3.36) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.14) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Atreca.

Get Atreca alerts:

BCEL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.73.

In other Atreca news, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Guy Cavet sold 6,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $103,093.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,187.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,919 shares of company stock valued at $690,193.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Atreca in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Atreca by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Atreca by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Atreca by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Atreca by 4,968.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. 57.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BCEL traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.68. 103,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,942. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average is $14.32. Atreca has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atreca (BCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.