Audinategroupltd (ASX:AD8) Trading Down 1.1%

Audinategroupltd (ASX:AD8)’s share price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$7.64 ($5.42) and last traded at A$7.77 ($5.51), 207,430 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$7.86 ($5.57).

The company has a market cap of $519.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 776.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$8.34.

Audinategroupltd Company Profile (ASX:AD8)

Audinate Group Limited provides professional digital audio networking technologies worldwide. It offers Dante Controller, a software application that enables users to route audio and configure devices on a Dante network; Dante Virtual Soundcard, which turns the computer into a Dante-powered workstation, integrating the PC or Mac with Dante audio devices on the user network; Dante Via, an easy-to-use software that delivers unprecedented multi-channel routing of computer-based audio; and Dante Domain Manager, a network management software for Dante systems.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Audinategroupltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audinategroupltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.