Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) Shares Up 5.5%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) shares shot up 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$26.24 and last traded at C$26.12, 169,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 143,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 9.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.25.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, Senior Officer Dennis Bourgeault sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.08, for a total transaction of C$120,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,891 shares in the company, valued at C$1,779,295.28. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $326,010 over the last 90 days.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

