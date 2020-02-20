Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Shares Gap Up to $1.58

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.58, but opened at $1.58. Aurora Cannabis shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 1,795,854 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACB. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from to in a report on Friday, January 10th. Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Sunday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 54,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 20,657 shares in the last quarter. Think Investments LP bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter worth $4,371,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 260.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 551,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 398,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

