Australian United Investment Company Ltd (ASX:AUI) Plans $0.17 Interim Dividend

Australian United Investment Company Ltd (ASX:AUI) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

Australian United Investment has a 12 month low of A$8.25 ($5.85) and a 12 month high of A$10.41 ($7.38). The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of A$10.10 and a 200 day moving average of A$9.65.

Australian United Investment Company Profile

