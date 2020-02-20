Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given “Outperform” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their outperform rating on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $250.00 target price on the software company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Autodesk from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Autodesk from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Autodesk from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bernstein Bank cut Autodesk to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Autodesk from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $195.00.

Get Autodesk alerts:

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $4.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $206.06. 782,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,169. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $129.70 and a twelve month high of $211.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.14 and a 200 day moving average of $166.86. The stock has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a PE ratio of 312.22, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.85.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Autodesk by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 6,175.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 251 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.