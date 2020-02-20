Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Downgraded by CICC Research

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) was downgraded by research analysts at CICC Research from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ATHM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.70 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Autohome in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

Shares of Autohome stock traded down $3.73 on Thursday, hitting $84.89. 1,143,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,830. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28. Autohome has a 1 year low of $65.46 and a 1 year high of $117.99.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Autohome had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $334.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Autohome’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Autohome will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 894.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 865 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 1,988.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 75,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 71,600 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 419,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 54.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

