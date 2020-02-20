AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Trading 5.2% Higher

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) shares traded up 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $4.06, 230,267 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 4% from the average session volume of 221,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of AXT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. AXT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $163.29 million, a P/E ratio of -101.50 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in AXT by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AXT by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in AXT by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in AXT during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in AXT by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXT Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXTI)

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

