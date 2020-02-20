Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Shares Up 25%

Azincourt Energy Corp (CVE:AAZ)’s stock price shot up 25% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 170,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 35% from the average session volume of 260,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 million and a P/E ratio of -0.65.

Azincourt Energy Company Profile (CVE:AAZ)

Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits. The company primarily owns a 10% interest in the Patterson Lake North project located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

