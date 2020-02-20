B Communications (NASDAQ:BCOM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.47

Shares of B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:BCOM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.47 and traded as high as $1.56. B Communications shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 191 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.71.

B Communications (NASDAQ:BCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. B Communications had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 523.08%. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter.

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony, fixed-line broadband Internet infrastructure access, Internet service provider, cellular telephony, international telephony, international and domestic data transfer and network, information and communication technology, pay television, multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasts, satellite broadcasts, and customer call center services, as well as other communications infrastructures and services.

