B. Riley Trims Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Target Price to $12.00

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) had its price objective cut by analysts at B. Riley from $13.50 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of BCOV stock opened at $9.20 on Thursday. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17, a PEG ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brightcove will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Brightcove in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Brightcove in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

