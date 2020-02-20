B. Riley Trims Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Target Price to $12.00

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) had its price objective cut by analysts at B. Riley from $13.50 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.43% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.
Shares of BCOV stock opened at $9.20 on Thursday. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17, a PEG ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Brightcove in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Brightcove in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Brightcove
Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.
