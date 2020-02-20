BaaSid Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $41,598.00 (BAAS)

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. One BaaSid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BaaSid has a total market cap of $3.47 million and approximately $41,598.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BaaSid has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $303.41 or 0.03159792 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010434 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00231727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00045672 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00148556 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BaaSid Token Profile

BaaSid launched on February 1st, 2018. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,892,525,852 tokens. BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BaaSid

BaaSid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

