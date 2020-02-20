Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.20

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.20 and last traded at $19.21, with a volume of 8113 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.74.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BSAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $605.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.04 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 20.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSAC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 27.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 67.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 4.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the third quarter valued at about $911,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 222.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 252,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 174,323 shares in the last quarter. 12.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

