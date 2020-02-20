Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.20

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.20 and last traded at $19.21, with a volume of 8113 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.74.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BSAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSAC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 27.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 67.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 4.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the third quarter valued at about $911,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 222.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 252,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 174,323 shares in the last quarter. 12.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile (NYSE:BSAC)
Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.
Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.