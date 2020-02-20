Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Bancorpsouth Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bancorpsouth Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Shares of NYSE BXS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.89. The stock had a trading volume of 112,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,200. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.88. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 52 week low of $26.47 and a 52 week high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $245.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.60 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 160.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

