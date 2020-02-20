Bank of Cyprus (LON:BOCH) Trading Down 1.5%

Bank of Cyprus Holdings PLC (LON:BOCH) shares were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.32 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.32 ($0.02), approximately 56,456 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 188,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.34 ($0.02).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 29.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00.

About Bank of Cyprus (LON:BOCH)

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, financial, and insurance services to individuals, small and medium sized enterprises, and corporate customers. It offers current, savings, notice, and instant access accounts, as well as fixed term deposits; debit and credit cards; overdraft facilities; car, personal, student, and housing loans; life and general insurance products; and finance, factoring, investment banking, fund management, and private banking services.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Cyprus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Cyprus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.