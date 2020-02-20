BANKEX (BKX) Price Hits $0.0028 on Top Exchanges

BANKEX (CURRENCY:BKX) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One BANKEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Upbit and OKEx. During the last week, BANKEX has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar. BANKEX has a market cap of $925,013.00 and $112,012.00 worth of BANKEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BANKEX Token Profile

BKX is a token. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. BANKEX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,000,000 tokens. BANKEX’s official website is bankex.com/en . BANKEX’s official Twitter account is @BankExProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BANKEX is /r/bankex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BANKEX’s official message board is blog.bankex.org

Buying and Selling BANKEX

BANKEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, IDEX, OKEx, Simex, Upbit and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BANKEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BANKEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BANKEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

