Barclays Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €14.00 Price Target

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) received a €14.00 ($16.28) target price from equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 15.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €18.70 ($21.74) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €12.70 ($14.77) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €16.49 ($19.18).

FRA:DTE opened at €16.66 ($19.38) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a one year high of €18.13 ($21.08). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €14.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is €15.09.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

