Barclays Increases Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $90.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $85.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on JACK. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Jack in the Box to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.42.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.28. The stock had a trading volume of 596,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,270. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $70.77 and a 1-year high of $93.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.76.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $307.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 1,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $104,160.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,427.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 20,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $1,563,047.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,943,088.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,016 shares of company stock worth $5,260,022 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.