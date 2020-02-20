Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Barclays by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 38,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 19,266 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Barclays by 786.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 15,737 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC acquired a new position in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Barclays by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 31,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Barclays by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. 2.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of BCS opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $6.54 and a 1 year high of $10.22.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.3214 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 23.20%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.