Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for National Grid (LON:NG)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 960 ($12.63) target price (up previously from GBX 900 ($11.84)) on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, January 20th. BNP Paribas reissued a neutral rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 980 ($12.89) to GBX 1,060 ($13.94) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 960 ($12.63) target price on shares of National Grid and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. National Grid has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 983.08 ($12.93).

National Grid stock opened at GBX 1,067.40 ($14.04) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 990.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 910.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.43. National Grid has a 52-week low of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,036.80 ($13.64).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

