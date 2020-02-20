Barclays Reiterates “Buy” Rating for D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $68.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DHI. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded D. R. Horton to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on D. R. Horton in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a sell rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut D. R. Horton from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. D. R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.35.

NYSE DHI traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $62.05. The company had a trading volume of 259,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,675,083. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 1.29. D. R. Horton has a 12-month low of $37.81 and a 12-month high of $62.54.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $26,019.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,120 shares in the company, valued at $338,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 22,500 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $1,242,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,457.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,470 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,684. 6.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,773.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,288 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 3,050.8% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,664,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,885,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,872,000 after acquiring an additional 823,007 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 9,267.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 777,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,013,000 after purchasing an additional 769,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $35,941,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

