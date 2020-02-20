Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.00

Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$27.00 and last traded at C$26.88, with a volume of 3236903 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.12.

ABX has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Accountability Research raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Eight Capital raised Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.08.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.50. The company has a market cap of $48.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 5.76%.

About Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

