Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Issues Earnings Results

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $72.09 million during the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%.

NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $107.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.06. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $4.60.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. As of February 11, 2019, it owned and operated 64 stations, including 46 FM and 18 AM stations in 15 large- and mid-size markets. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.