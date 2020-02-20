Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Issues Earnings Results

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $72.09 million during the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%.
NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $107.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.06. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $4.60.
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile
