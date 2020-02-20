Beaxy (BXY) Reaches Market Cap of $2.09 Million

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 20th. During the last seven days, Beaxy has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and $3,459.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beaxy token can now be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00049487 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.24 or 0.00491796 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $646.91 or 0.06735019 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00068944 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00027313 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005233 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010297 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

Beaxy (CRYPTO:BXY) is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,873,612 tokens. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com

Buying and Selling Beaxy

Beaxy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

