Beetle Coin (BEET) 1-Day Volume Hits $25,590.00

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $25,590.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00046604 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

BEET is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 216,435,429 coins. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io . Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

