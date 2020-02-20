Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Trading Down 11.9%

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH)’s stock price fell 11.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $8.11, 5,112,429 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 449% from the average session volume of 931,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

A number of research firms have commented on BLPH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of -0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,679,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 121,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 15.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,152,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 37,961 shares in the last quarter.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM.

