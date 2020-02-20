Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Varta (ETR:VAR1) a €110.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Varta (ETR:VAR1) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VAR1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of Varta and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of Varta and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Varta and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

ETR:VAR1 opened at €87.60 ($101.86) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €87.84 and a 200-day moving average price of €92.56. Varta has a 1-year low of €34.46 ($40.07) and a 1-year high of €128.00 ($148.84).

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for high blood pressure, blood sugar, and body monitors; and rechargeable battery solutions for server applications, including car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters for industrial and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

