BETPR S&P 500 VIX SHRT TRM CL A UNT ETF (TSE:HUV) Stock Price Down 1.4%

BETPR S&P 500 VIX SHRT TRM CL A UNT ETF (TSE:HUV)’s share price was down 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$23.74 and last traded at C$23.92, approximately 68,248 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 333,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.25.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.60.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for BETPR S&P 500 VIX SHRT TRM CL A UNT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BETPR S&P 500 VIX SHRT TRM CL A UNT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.