Bexil (OTCMKTS:BXLC) & Gladstone Capital (OTCMKTS:GLAD) Head-To-Head Contrast

Bexil (OTCMKTS:BXLC) and Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Bexil has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gladstone Capital has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bexil and Gladstone Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bexil N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gladstone Capital $50.03 million 6.39 $19.87 million $0.84 12.23

Gladstone Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Bexil.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bexil and Gladstone Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bexil 0 0 0 0 N/A Gladstone Capital 1 1 0 0 1.50

Gladstone Capital has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential downside of 17.23%. Given Gladstone Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gladstone Capital is more favorable than Bexil.

Profitability

This table compares Bexil and Gladstone Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bexil N/A N/A N/A Gladstone Capital 48.28% 10.20% 5.97%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.5% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gladstone Capital beats Bexil on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bexil Company Profile

Bexil Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in investment management and securities trading activities in the United States. It also operates as a mutual fund underwriter or sponsor. Bexil Corporation was founded in 1955 and is based in New York, New York.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants. The fund also makes private equity investments in acquisitions, buyouts and recapitalizations, and refinancing existing debts. It targets small and medium-sized companies in United States. It invests in companies engaged in the business services, light and specialty manufacturing, niche industrial products and services, specialty consumer products and services, energy services, transportation and logistics, healthcare and education services, specialty chemicals, media and communications and aerospace and defense. The fund seeks to invest between $7 million and $30 million in companies that have between $20 million and $150 million in sales and EBITDA between $3 million and $25 million. It prefers to acquire minority stakes. It seeks to exit its investments through strategic acquisitions by other industry participants or financial buyers, initial public offerings of common stock, or other capital market transactions.

