BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $1.30

BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

BHP Group has increased its dividend by an average of 23.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. BHP Group has a payout ratio of 78.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect BHP Group to earn $3.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.3%.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BBL opened at $43.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.89. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $40.57 and a 1 year high of $51.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BHP Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.