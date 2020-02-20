Binance Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $3.39 Billion (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last week, Binance Coin has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. One Binance Coin token can currently be bought for about $21.80 or 0.00226533 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, AirSwap, Gate.io and Trade Satoshi. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.39 billion and $387.19 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $288.00 or 0.02992993 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010385 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00044330 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00145720 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002644 BTC.

About Binance Coin

Binance Coin was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance . The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, FCoin, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Binance, Bancor Network, AirSwap, IDEX, LBank, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

