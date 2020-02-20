Bitcoin Gold Price Hits $10.09 on Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $176.80 million and approximately $29.46 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $10.09 or 0.00104909 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, BitMarket, C2CX and Exrates. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.15 or 0.00635500 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00120826 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002018 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000196 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 44% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitlish, QuadrigaCX, BitFlip, Gate.io, DSX, C2CX, Altcoin Trader, Bitsane, Zebpay, Korbit, Negocie Coins, Coinone, Ovis, BitBay, TDAX, Graviex, Kucoin, YoBit, Instant Bitex, Huobi, Exmo, SouthXchange, Bleutrade, Coinnest, Braziliex, Trade Satoshi, CEX.IO, BitMarket, Bit-Z, HitBTC, Upbit, Exrates, Bitfinex, Vebitcoin, Indodax, Crex24, Sistemkoin, Bithumb, Koineks, OKEx, Binance, Bittrex and Bitinka. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.