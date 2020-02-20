Bitcoin Interest Achieves Market Cap of $352,369.00 (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 20th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 30.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for about $0.0192 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, Bitfinex, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. Bitcoin Interest has a market capitalization of $352,369.00 and $331.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.03 or 0.00635012 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00107050 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00121270 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001840 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest . Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Exrates, HitBTC and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

