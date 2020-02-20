BitGreen Price Hits $0.21 (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 20th. BitGreen has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $35,740.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitGreen coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002208 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin and STEX. In the last seven days, BitGreen has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008529 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00024627 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00011119 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $256.95 or 0.02686286 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00019788 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002647 BTC.

About BitGreen

BitGreen (BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 23rd, 2018. BitGreen’s total supply is 10,332,340 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitGreen

BitGreen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, STEX, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

