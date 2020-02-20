BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is an operator of membership warehouse clubs primarily in the Eastern United States. The company operates clubs and BJ’s Gas(R) locations in states. It provides shopping destination which includes exclusive Wellsley Farms(R) and Berkley Jensen(R) brands, along with USDA Choice meats, premium produce and delicious organics. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is based in WESTBOROUGH, Mass. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.71.

Shares of BJ stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $22.00. 7,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,161. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average of $24.11. BJs Wholesale Club has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $29.41.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 137.06%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,080.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 1.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 457.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 85,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

