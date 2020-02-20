Blacer Coin Market Cap Hits $201.00 (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Blacer Coin has a market cap of $201.00 and $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blacer Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded down 33.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00321643 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00012512 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00029953 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000213 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000116 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000437 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Blacer Coin Profile

BLCR is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com . Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blacer Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

