Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology, workflow automation and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Technology and Data and Analytics business segments. Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions which support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services. Data and Analytics segment provides property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, prepayment and default models, lead generation and other data solutions. Black Knight Inc., formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services Inc., is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BKI. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Black Knight to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Black Knight from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Black Knight stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.10. The company had a trading volume of 991,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,579. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Black Knight has a 52 week low of $51.05 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.09 and a 200-day moving average of $63.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.80, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Black Knight had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.98 million. On average, analysts predict that Black Knight will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at $1,426,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at $552,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

