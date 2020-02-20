Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Buys 58 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up approximately 2.2% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,521,967,000 after buying an additional 2,499,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,429,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,762,334,000 after buying an additional 762,963 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 29.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,078,418,000 after buying an additional 1,646,325 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,225,781 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $687,281,000 after buying an additional 119,839 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,928,963 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $639,007,000 after buying an additional 146,967 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $261,412.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,644,267.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.62, for a total value of $813,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 490,716 shares of company stock worth $83,973,360. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, January 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cross Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.34.

CRM opened at $192.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $169.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $137.87 and a 12 month high of $193.92.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

