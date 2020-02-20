Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Cuts Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. trimmed its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Visa were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total value of $1,286,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,577,251.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,077 shares of company stock valued at $9,121,615 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:V opened at $213.31 on Thursday. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $143.18 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.70.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.62.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

