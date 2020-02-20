Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Sells 4,803 Shares of Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,803 shares during the period. WPP accounts for approximately 1.4% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in WPP were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in WPP during the third quarter worth approximately $1,889,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in WPP by 17.7% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in WPP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $968,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WPP during the third quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in WPP by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 19,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPP opened at $63.64 on Thursday. Wpp Plc has a 1-year low of $52.58 and a 1-year high of $70.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.80 and a 200-day moving average of $62.94. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.10.

WPP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

