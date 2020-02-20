Blackrock Gold (CVE:BRC) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Blackrock Gold (CVE:BRC) traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19, 41,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 239,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 million and a P/E ratio of -8.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.23.

Blackrock Gold Company Profile (CVE:BRC)

Blackrock Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties located in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is Silver Cloud that covers an area of approximately 4,537 hectares located within north-central Nevada.

